Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143,133.21

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and $143,133.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00202864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,429.73 or 1.00221395 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01117902 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,173.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.