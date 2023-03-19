Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $18.00 million and $148,097.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00032325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00201758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.00 or 1.00004771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01117902 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,173.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

