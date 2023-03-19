JOE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $113.16 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, JOE has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $113.16 million and approximately $137.95 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

