Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

