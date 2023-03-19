Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Joint Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 135,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of 200.25 and a beta of 1.35. Joint has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Joint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Joint by 2,516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 185,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Further Reading

