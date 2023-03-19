Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $296.46

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $296.46 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00201829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,782.21 or 1.00032748 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06416656 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $778.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

