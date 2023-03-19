Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.57 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $296.54 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00202042 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,188.00 or 1.00016082 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06416656 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $778.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.