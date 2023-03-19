Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.15 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $736.34 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00033593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00206249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.54 or 0.99985367 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06416656 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $778.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

