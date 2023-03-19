JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €14.01 ($15.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €11.81 ($12.70) and a 12 month high of €27.87 ($29.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.30.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

