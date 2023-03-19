JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.