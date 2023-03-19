JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

JPIB stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

