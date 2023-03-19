JUMPN Hits One Day Volume of $0.26 (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

