JUNO Tops 1-Day Volume of $283,793.51 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $72.98 million and $283,793.51 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUNO has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,775,677 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

