Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Upgraded at Goodbody

Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,344 ($16.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kainos Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,290 ($15.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,435.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,433.97. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.45).

In other news, insider Katie Davis bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,564 ($19.06) per share, with a total value of £100,096 ($121,993.91). 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

