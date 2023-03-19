Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KAVL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 78,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,812. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

