Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Target Price to $12.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBI. Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBI stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 100.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

