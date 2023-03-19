Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Target Price to $12.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MBI. Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
MBIA Stock Down 6.4 %
MBI stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $475.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
