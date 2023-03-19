Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.18 and a 52-week high of C$35.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.17.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

