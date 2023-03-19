Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Cut by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,722. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

