Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

