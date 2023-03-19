Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $8.15. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.