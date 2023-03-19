Konnect (KCT) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $120,935.30 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00366616 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.05 or 0.26646962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.