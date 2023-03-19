Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,742 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 273,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,753 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

KRNT stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

