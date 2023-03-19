Kujira Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $51.70 million and approximately $283,230.75 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.48194704 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $218,687.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

