Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Kusama has a market cap of $321.05 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.34 or 0.00131841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00363167 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,464.05 or 0.26396228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot’s wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.

By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

