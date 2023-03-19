Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 989,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after buying an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 128,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

