Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 412,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,518. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.