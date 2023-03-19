Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.09 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.12.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
