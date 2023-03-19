Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More

