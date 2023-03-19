Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.66 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18-$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.67 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

