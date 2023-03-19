Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

