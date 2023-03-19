Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

