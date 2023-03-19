Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $797.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $821.43 and its 200 day moving average is $796.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.