Legacy Bridge LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.