Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,386.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

