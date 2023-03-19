Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 646 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

