Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

