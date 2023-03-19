Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 6,500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

