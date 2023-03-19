Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Middleby makes up about 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Middleby worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

