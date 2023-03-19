Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 9,710 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,926. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

