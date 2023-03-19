Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

