Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $9.33 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,000. Cable One comprises 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $653.89. 71,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,134. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $788.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.