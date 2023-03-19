Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.68. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.31.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lennox International by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

