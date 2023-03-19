Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Ning in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Stock Performance

LNNGY stock traded down $25.91 on Friday, reaching $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.51.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.