Lido DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.17 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00008970 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $117.93 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,952,158 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

