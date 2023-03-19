Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125.84 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $125.84 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00008856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,008,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

