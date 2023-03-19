LINK (LN) Price Hits $40.99 on Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $276.05 million and $922,202.21 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $40.99 or 0.00149743 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00371989 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.91 or 0.27037433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

