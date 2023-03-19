Liquity USD Market Capitalization Achieves $264.32 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $264.32 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 260,418,282 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

