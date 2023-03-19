Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $157.69 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $157.69 million and $3.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005355 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.