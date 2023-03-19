Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $251.52 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.72.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.