LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 74,385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LivePerson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

