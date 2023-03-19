LogiTron Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $0.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

